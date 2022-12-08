Fabrizio Romano says LFC ‘really pushing’ now for ‘outrageous’ star; Klopp has convinced him

The influence of Jurgen Klopp should never be underestimated, despite the obvious pull of playing for a club as prestigious as Liverpool, especially since the Reds’ revival under the German head coach.

Fabrizio Romano has shared that the Merseysiders are still ‘really pushing’ for the ‘outrageous’ (as described by Jermaine Jenas during the BBC’s commentary of England’s clash with Iran) Englishman amid ongoing interest expressed by the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

“PSG appreciate Jude Bellingham, as hinted by their president Nasser Al Khelaifi, but they know it’s going to be difficult to enter the race now,” the Italian told Caught Offside. “Liverpool are really pushing for Bellingham, and Man City, Chelsea and Real Madrid remain in the race.”

As we understand it here at EOTK, the club HAS stolen a march on Los Blancos in the transfer race, though it seems the player is enthused at prospect of working with Jurgen Klopp with Christian Falk exclusively informing us: “About £130m is the benchmark. If Bellingham – and we heard he’s very convinced to go to Liverpool – he’s convinced about Jurgen Klopp.”

It seems that the ball is very much in our court and all that remains to be done is to keep applying the same level of pressure, and most critically of all, the funds required to get a seat at the negotiating table.

Liverpool’s midfield has without question been the source of much of our difficulties this season with Fabinho’s drop in form, not to mention injuries to the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, hardly helping matters.

We’re expecting our Brazilian to get back to his best form after the World Cup break and there are plenty of reasons for being excited about the futures of Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho.

Regardless, the reality remains that we need some serious investment in our midfield lest we wish to see these issues bleed into the next campaign.

