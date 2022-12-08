Exclusive: Falk urges Liverpool to consider move for Chelsea target who has already admitted he wants Anfield move

Liverpool should consider a move for Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol if they have the chance, says Christian Falk.

The Croatian defender, who has previously admitted he grew up a Reds fan and wants to play for Jurgen Klopp’s side, has impressed for RB Leipzig this term and is showing immense potential at the age of just 20.

“If there is a little chance that Liverpool can get this player, I think he’s one of the most exciting players we have in the Bundesliga, he is doing very, very well,” Falk exclusively told Empire of the Kop.

“I think in the defence you need a little bit of help at the moment, so perhaps if you get the chance to sign Gvardiol, then try it.”

READ MORE: Exclusive: ‘Very, very good chance’ that Jude Bellingham will sign for Liverpool – Christian Falk

Ibou Konate, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are our main central defensive options that we have when it comes to partnering Virgil Van Dijk and although all three players are quality defenders, their injury records are far from ideal.

The latter is sidelined at the moment with a calf injury and hasn’t featured since the defeat to Arsenal in early October.

Our No. 5, meanwhile, missed the start of the campaign with a knee injury but has impressed for France at the World Cup when called upon.

Reports in Spain, via the Evening Standard, suggest that Real Madrid may be ready to make a £78m for Gvardiol who has constantly been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Despite the impressive potential that the Leipzig No. 32 is showing, we believe that Klopp’s current options at the heart of defence are more than good enough and such funds should be reserved and put towards a move for Jude Bellingham instead.

#Ep64 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Christian Falk on Jude Bellingham, transfers… and more!