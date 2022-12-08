Exclusive: Christian Falk provides fresh update on Sven Mislintat’s chances of becoming LFC’s next sporting director

Christian Falk has explained that Sven Mislintat will not be Liverpool’s next sporting director.

The former Arsenal scout has been linked with a move to Anfield to replace Julian Ward when he leaves his role at the end of the season but those rumours have been quashed by the German journalist.

“He was the sporting director of Stuttgart, in the past he worked also for [Borussia] Dortmund like Jurgen Klopp did,” Falk exclusively told Empire of the Kop.

“But we heard, there were no talks with Liverpool, there was little contact, but we heard no, he’s not your next sporting director.

“It’s always good for him you know, he’s searching for a job now, if you’re connected to Liverpool you have better cards in your next talks but we heard at the moment, no talks which are really close and if there’s no more it won’t happen.”

It came as a surprise to many when the news broke recently that Ward is to leave the club at the end of the current campaign.

He only replaced Michael Edwards at the beginning of the season and it appeared that he would be in charge of our transfer business for the foreseeable future.

Mislintat, meanwhile, completed some phenomenal transfer business during his time at Dortmund – the likes of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Shinji Kagawa were signed by the Bundesliga outfit under his guidance so you’d therefore understand why Falk’s latest update may come as a blow to some Liverpool supporters.

We have a lot of confidence, however, that there are other candidates out there that will be able to come in and continue the superb work that Edwards and Ward have done in recent times.

#Ep64 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Christian Falk on Jude Bellingham, transfers… and more!