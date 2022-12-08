Jude Bellingham may have paved way to Liverpool move with big decision taken at England camp – BILD

Jude Bellingham is reportedly set to inform Borussia Dortmund of his desire to leave the club after the World Cup.

This comes courtesy of Tobi Altschaffl for Sport BILD in the aftermath of Christian Falk’s bombshell tweet on Jude Bellingham’s future.

Gareth Southgate’s England is set to take on France in their quarter-final clash on Saturday 10 December.

With Liverpool now said to be leading the race for the 19-year-old’s signature come the summer window, it surely can’t be coincidental that the Englishman is now set to inform his current club of his intentions for the relatively near future.

Admittedly, Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has already discussed the need for a chat with BVB’s star player after the tournament in a prior conversation with BILD.

It’s more than understandable given the ongoing speculation over Bellingham’s future and it may very well do the club as well as the player the world of good to have everything down on record in black and white.

