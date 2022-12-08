Journalist make ‘likely’ Jude Bellingham claim amid reports Liverpool have taken the lead

All signs appear to be pointing to Liverpool as things currently stand when it comes to the future of generational midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Following on from Christian Falk’s report that the Reds have taken the lead in the transfer race for the talented Englishman, the Sunday World’s Kevin Palmer also took to Twitter to state that it ‘looks likely’ the player will pick ‘the club ahead of money’.

The only way Liverpool can get Jude Bellingham is if he picks the club ahead of money… and as it stands right now, that looks likely to happen #LFC pic.twitter.com/ZCLHbMjb7g — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) December 7, 2022

Those close to the 19-year-old – even comments coming directly from him – heavily suggest that he’s far from being motivated by material factors, which represents another massive boost to the Merseysiders’ hopes of landing their top target next summer.

There will be the significant price-tag to seriously consider first, of course – £130m, the current benchmark for a deal, will represent a club record should we choose to break it.

There’s an element of a guarantee around the talent on offer, however, with Bellingham lighting up the stage in Europe, at club level and international on the biggest stage in world football.

Insane as it seems to say, Liverpool would already be bringing in one of the most proven footballers they could find on the market – at 19 years of age – to supplement a midfield department in dire need of investment.

