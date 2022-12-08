Konate reveals what Alexander-Arnold has text him ahead of England’s World Cup quarter-final clash with France

Ibou Konate has revealed that Trent Alexander-Arnold sent him a text message shortly after it was confirmed that England would be taking on France in the World Cup quarter-final.

The towering central defender has featured in three of his side’s four games so far and has impressed when called upon while his Liverpool teammate has featured just once at the tournament – that was as a second-half substitute during the defeat of Wales in the group stages.

Both defenders are unlikely to start the huge clash on Saturday but that didn’t stop our No. 66 from sending a message to the former RB Leipzig man.

“This rivalry has existed since the dawn of time. Alexander-Arnold sent me a message saying ‘see you Saturday my brother’ because I am very close to him,” revealed the 23-year-old to RMC Sport (via Rousing The Kop).

Alexander-Arnold is one of Jurgen Klopp’s most important players for the Reds and the way in which he has reinvented the role of a full-back in recent years is nothing short of remarkable.

He’s constantly overlooked by Gareth Southgate, however, with the Three Lions boss often opting for the likes of Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker in the position.

Although Konate has started twice in Qatar, Raphael Varane and Dayot Upamecano are likely to be selected ahead of him against England.

The 23-year-old has explained that he’d like to see one of his Anfield teammates taste success in the Middle East if France are to be unsuccessful in their defence of the trophy.

“I want to say France but then you’re going to use that against us! It’s difficult, there can be so many surprises. If I have to choose one, it will be France, or a team with Liverpool players,” he added.

Jordan Henderson is likely to start against Didier Deschamps’ side after a strong showing against Senegal in the previous round.

Fabinho and Alisson Becker are also still in the competition with Brazil preparing to face Croatia in their quarter-final tie tomorrow.

