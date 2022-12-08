‘That’s what attracts me most’ – Liverpool-linked midfielder explains why he has a ‘desire’ to play in the Premier League

Liverpool-linked Adrien Rabiot has revealed that he’d like to play in the Premier League and believes he has the ability to thrive in England.

The Juventus midfielder, who was targeted by Manchester United in the summer, is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and a number of clubs around Europe are believed to be keeping tabs on him.

The Frenchman, who spent time at Manchester City as a youngster, believes that the Premier League is ‘different’ to what he’s experienced in France and Italy so far during his career and explained why he’s interested in a return to England.

“It was very good experience [playing the Man City academy]. I didn’t do a whole season, though,” he told The Athletic (via Rousing The Kop).

“Everything went well while I was there. I really liked the atmosphere. It’s really something that is only in England. It’s different from France and Italy.

“I have always said that I’d like to play in England in my career, I still have that desire. I’d like to evolve in the Premier League.

“I haven’t got a Premier League team in mind right now, I haven’t chosen a team or anything. It’s a general thing. It’s the league, it’s the level of play that’s going on, that’s what attracts me most. It corresponds to my qualities.”

It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp is wanting to sign a new midfielder either in January or in the summer and to sign Rabiot on a free contract would be a quality bit of business.

Our German tactician has made Jude Bellingham his main transfer target but there would be no harm at all in signing two midfielders to fill out his current options.

The likes of Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and Naby Keita are expected to leave the club for free at the end of the season while James Milner is also out of contract in the summer.

At 27 years of age, Rabiot still has a good few years ahead of him and he would also bring a lot of quality and experience to the squad.

The former PSG man has five goals and two assists across 16 appearances for the Serie A outfit this term and this is certainly one to keep an eye on.

