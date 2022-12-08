Liverpool star must take pay cut to remain at Anfield next term despite impressive start to campaign – report

Liverpool are keen to see Bobby Firmino remain at Anfield beyond the summer but the Brazilian may have to settle for a reduction in wages.

The former Hoffenheim man has been in superb form for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term and although he was rather surprisingly left out of Brazil’s World Cup squad for Qatar, the Reds are eager to see the 31-year-old extend his stay on Merseyside with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

According to a report by Football Insider (via Caught Offside), a new contract has been offered to their No. 9, but on a reduced package.

Firmino is currently picking up £180,000 a week at the FA Cup champions and if he’s not content with the fresh terms that have been offered, he’s free to speak to teams from outside of the Premier League if any parties are interested in securing a pre-contract agreement for the versatile attacker.

Ever since arriving from the Bundesliga in 2015, the forward has become a huge favourite amongst Reds fans and he’s played an integral role in ensuring the Merseysiders have been competitive both domestically and in Europe.

He’s won every major trophy possible at the club and the way in which he’s mastered the false-nine role in recent seasons in nothing short of remarkable.

Many expected the ex-Figueirense man to see his game time limited this term following the arrival of Darwin Nunez, but after Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz suffered serious injuries earlier in the campaign, he’s showed that he’s still a vitally important player.

Across 19 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League this term, Bobby has netted nine times and registered four assists.

