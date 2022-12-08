Qatari Royal Family ‘not in talks to buy Liverpool’ – ESPN

The Royal Family of Qatar are not interested in buying Liverpool according to ESPN.

Reports have circulated recently suggesting that a joint Saudi-Qatari consortium were interested in making a move for the Premier League giants but Qatar Olympic Committee president Sheikh Jooan Al Thani is ‘not in talks to buy Liverpool’ according to the report.

The Royal Family from the Gulf nation already own French giants PSG, meaning if they were to complete a takeover at Liverpool it would cause serious issues moving forward in terms of our participation in the Champions League – UEFA do not allow for clubs competing in their competitions to be owned by the same owner.

It’s believed that current Liverpool owners FSG would prefer to listen to investment offers rather than to discuss a full sale at the moment with a lot of uncertainty around the situation.

A German coalition is also believed to be interested in the Merseysiders while former Microsoft CEO Steve Balmer and Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani are some of the other names being linked.

The news that the Qatari Royal Family are not interested in a move for Liverpool may come as positive news for some Reds fans who don’t want to see the club placed under the ownership of a group with a questionable human rights record.

While the update come could as a blow to other supporters, however, with many aware of the huge financial backing that the Middle Eastern owners would be able to provide on the transfer front.

