Calvin Ramsay opens up on his injury frustration and as he targets Premier League debut

Calvin Ramsay has been discussing his time in Dubai so far as Jurgen Klopp’s squad complete some warm weather training before ahead of the return of domestic football later this month.

Liverpool players that haven’t represented their respective nations at the Qatar World Cup recently are at the training camp and are preparing for friendly matches against Lyon and AC Milan.

The 19-year-old, who has featured twice for the Reds since joining from Aberdeen in the summer, explained that he’s enjoying the time away from the cold British weather.

“It’s been good. Obviously I arrived a couple of days ago and trained – it’s been hot but it’s been good,” the Scotsman told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I think this 12, 13 days will be good for all the boys to get some fitness after having a break – especially for me, missing pre-season. I think for me this is like my pre-season, so I’m enjoying it and it’s good weather.

Shortly after joining the club in June, the young full-back couldn’t make the impact he’d hoped for after an injury was spotted during his medical.

The Scotland international is now back to full fitness, however, and is keen to put the injury and the frustration behind him.

“It was very frustrating because obviously I’d just signed for the club. I just wanted to come in and get to work and start training and playing. But I found out in my medical that I had a stress fracture in my back, and it wasn’t the best news.

“I was out for a couple of months with that, but I just worked hard in the gym every day and tried to get back as soon as I could. Now that I’m back training, I’m just enjoying it. Hopefully I can get some minutes.”

Liverpool return to action when they travel to face Manchester City in the League Cup on December 22.

The FA Cup champions are then back in Premier League action against Aston Villa on Boxing Day and the teenager has insisted making his debut in the English top-flight is his next target.

“Hopefully,” Ramsay added. “That’s the aim now. I just need to keep working hard. This is a good chance to show what I’ve got. Hopefully I can make my Premier League debut as well.”

Ramsay will be able to learn from one of the most gifted full-backs in world football in the form of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool.

Despite being young and having a lot of learning to do, he will be keen to offer real competition to the Reds No. 66 in the coming weeks, however, as he targets a spot in our starting XI.

Some Kopites believe that the Scouser should be given a chance to impress in midfield and although Klopp has previously admitted his bemusement at the idea, it’s not something that we’d rule out entirely.

