Bellingham’s agent update confirmed as Liverpool remain ‘one of the favourites’ – report

Jude Bellingham has become a name mentioned by more Liverpool supporters than many of our actual current squad of players and now there has been yet another update on the teenager and his current agent.

As reported by Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg: ‘Been told from reliable sources that Mark Bennett is certainly NOT his agent! He has nothing to do with any negotiations. He didn’t speak to Real Madrid as well. His parents are responsible. #LFC one of the favorites because of #Klopp as revealed’.

This goes against words that were said by Christian Falk in his exclusive interview with Empire of the Kop, where it was mentioned that Mark Bennett is the agent of the Borussia Dortmund man and so it’s a strange update to hear.

In terms of who is his agent or not anyway, to hear that his parents are vitally important in this deal is positive news because it has also been reported that they are keen on a move to Merseyside.

We all know the power of a Jurgen Klopp phone call and it looks as though that’s what’s giving us the edge with the 19-year-old at the moment but it’s still very early days in these negotiations that will probably not end until around September 2023.

For now, we can be content in the fact we are leading the pack but this is a marathon and not a sprint, so we need to hope that we can keep our position and that the money can be found for the England international.

You can view the update on Bellingham’s agent via @Plettigoal on Twitter:

News #Bellingham: Been told from reliable sources that Mark Bennett is certainly NOT his agent! He has nothing to do with any negotiations. He didn’t speak to Real Madrid as well. His parents are responsible. #LFC one of the favorites because of #Klopp as revealed. @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/iR0ITv9pS5 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 9, 2022

