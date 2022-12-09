‘Be just another character’ – Ex-Red warns reported Liverpool target Jude Bellingham against Real Madrid move

Ryan Babel has warned Jude Bellingham against signing for Real Madrid because he will ‘most likely be just another character instead of the main person’ at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is believed to be attracting interest from the La Liga giants, as well as Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp has made the 19-year-old his main target across the next two transfer windows and the ex-Red would love to see the talented star arrive at Anfield.

“I would be happy and pleased to see Jude Bellingham go to Liverpool,” Babel told MyBettingSites (via the Express). “I think also the Spanish league could be interesting for him, for example, a project like Barcelona.

“I don’t know if I would go to Real Madrid. Now of course, if Madrid comes then it’s maybe a once in a lifetime opportunity. But I would want him to see somewhere where he could be a real person who carries the team and makes the team better.

“In a team like Real Madrid, especially today, you will most likely be just another character instead of the main person. It’s interesting to see what he’s going to do, he seems already very mature for his age as well. So he has a bright future.”

We too would love to see Bellingham complete a switch to Liverpool but we’re aware that other clubs in the running, in fact most of them, will be able to offer the teenager bigger wages.

The hope is, however, that he has footballing aspirations at the forefront of his mind rather than being motivated by the finances that come with any potential move.

If he arrives on Merseyside he can be a mainstay in our midfield for the next decade at least and with the ability he already has, coupled with the potential he’s showing, there’s no reason why he can’t become a legend at the club.

For Dortmund this term, Bellingham has registered nine goals and three assists in the Bundesliga and Champions League and his performances for England at the World Cup in Qatar have been exceptional.

Whichever club secures his signature either in January (which is unlikely) or at the end of the season, they’ll be lucky to have him – let’s hope it’s us!

