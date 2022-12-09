Ex-Red names ‘brilliant’ Kelleher as ‘by far the best’ that he’s ‘ever seen’

Liverpool are lucky to not just have Alisson Becker as a brilliant player between our sticks but we also have the talents of the young Irishman Caoimhin Kelleher and it’s clear that it’s not just the supporters that are a big fan – with one former teammate sharing his praise for the stopper.

Speaking on the ‘Yours, Mine, Away! Podcast’, Andy Lonergan said: “Caoimhin Kelleher, what a ‘keeper he’s going to be, he’s by far the best young goalkeeper I’ve ever seen. He’s brilliant, what a keeper.”

Despite never recording an appearance for the Reds, the 39-year-old spent a lot of time on the training pitch with the Ireland international and, being a goalkeeper himself, it’s fair to assume that he would be a good judge in that area.

Now playing for Everton, again though failing to record an appearance for the club as of yet, the former Preston stopper is part of an exclusive list of players to have been employed by both Merseyside clubs.

We all know that the current No.2 to our Brazilian ‘keeper has attracted a lot of praise from many different people and it does seem that he is destined to one day depart Anfield and fulfil his dreams of becoming the main man in net.

If the 24-year-old is to leave then let’s hope he doesn’t replicate the man praising him here and join the Goodison Park club, as well as hoping he can record a few more shoot-out victories and solid performances on the way.

Perhaps once our current No.1 departs we may be lucky to have him still around or to get him back to the club but for now, he feels like a man destined to go and shine as the brilliant player we all know he is.

