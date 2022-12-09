‘Success will come back again’ – Lijnders sends defiant message as Liverpool prepare for return to action

Pep Lijnders has sent out a message of confidence as the return of domestic football nears.

With the campaign disrupted by the World Cup in Qatar at the moment, those from Jurgen Klopp’s squad that haven’t competed at the tournament are out in Dubai preparing for our clash with Manchester City on December 22.

The Reds, who have experienced an inconsistent start to the season, will complete warm weather training and play friendlies against Lyon and AC Milan whilst in the Middle East and Lijnders is confident that the FA Cup champions will be raring to go when the campaign resumes in just over two weeks time.

“If you come to a phase where there is a lot of doubt and players and team are not as dominant as you were before, you have to find different solutions. But it’s arrogant to think that life will always go up, up, and up, how it went the last years,” the Dutchman told The National.

“There will be difficult moments and it’s for me, Jurgen, for the rest of the staff, for the team, to deal well with the difficult moments. And honestly I never saw the team lose commitment, I never saw the team lose passion, I never saw the team lose togetherness.

“And if we have that, success will come back again, if they work like that. Hopefully the tough period is behind us.

“I believe with the character we have, if we keep them fit and if we keep them fresh, and we build on what we did, we will be back again. And there’s so much to play for still, people forget that sometimes; we will be there.”

Lijders is right in what he says – we’re still in all four competitions and have reasons to be confident ahead of our return to action.

Luis Diaz is back out on the training pitch and should earn some minutes out in Dubai and other than Diogo Jota remaining out until February, Klopp’s squad is looking healthy at the moment.

A signing or two wouldn’t go amiss in January, but if we save our funds in order to go all out for Jude Bellingham at the end of the season than that’s understandable.

We’re sat sixth in the table at the moment, 15 points behind league-leaders Arsenal, which is of course far from ideal but it’ll be interesting to see how our rivals cope after the World Cup with the likes of Manchester City, Spurs and Manchester United having more players in Qatar than us.

There’s no reason why this season can’t still be a successful one for us and we can’t wait to see the Redmen back in action!

