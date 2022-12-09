(Video) Milner calls Tsimikas a ‘cheat’ in Dubai training camp

Liverpool’s non-World Cup participating players are currently enjoying a warm weather training camp in Dubai and it appears that James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas had a slight disagreement during one session.

The pair were asked to touch certain parts of their body before racing to touch a cone on the floor, something which both players believed they had done before the other.

READ MORE: Valencia look to tie down USA star despite ‘major attention’ from Liverpool – report

The Greek Scouser ran off celebrating but our vice captain was quick to label him a ‘cheat’ and the club helped matters by sharing a replay of the event.

It’s certainly not a clear and obvious error from our left-back to claim victory but – who do you think won?

You can watch the video of Milner and Tsimikas via @LFC on Twitter:

Kostas 🆚 @JamesMilner Here's a replay of that one, Milly 😅 pic.twitter.com/vLiDvZF3Mh — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 9, 2022

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴