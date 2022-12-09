Valencia look to tie down USA star despite ‘major attention’ from Liverpool – report

The World Cup has presented an opportunity for several lesser-known stars to rise to the fore on the biggest international stage, one of these players has subsequently been linked with Liverpool and it appears that his parent club are eager to keep hold of him.

As reported by Bola: ‘despite the major attention [Yunus] Musah is getting from clubs outside of Spain, Gennaro Gattuso’s side want to keep the young American just a bit longer and are willing to offer a longer contract.

‘While release clauses can be restructured via a transfer fee, Musah has a value of $20 million currently in the market with Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, and Arsenal being the biggest clubs mentioned. AC Milan have also been scouting Musah for some time now, but no formal offer has been sent Valencia’s way’.

Yunus Musah has been linked by several sources with a move to Anfield already and so many have been rewatching his performances for the Americans during the games in Qatar.

Despite these stories sharing updates that said we had already ‘made contact’ with the player, it appears that there is still no formal move from the Reds as of yet.

The 20-year-old joins Sofyan Amrabat as two men who didn’t appear to have much chance of an Anfield move before the tournament commenced but their performances look to have caught the attention of those from within our club.

The Valencia midfielder played all four games for his national team in the competition but having progressed through the Arsenal academy and England youth set-up, he’s actually played alongside Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho on the youth international stage.

This connection with players in our squad and understanding of the English game could make him a somewhat cheaper option for our midfield, that is unless Gennaro Gattuso gets his way and can tie him down on a long and lucrative deal.

