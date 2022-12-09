(Video) Kyle Walker names ex-Red above Kylian Mbappe as toughest opponent

Ahead of England’s quarter-final against France in the World Cup, Kyle Walker looks set to again be given the nod over Trent Alexander-Arnold and the Manchester City man was asked if Kylian Mbappe was toughest opponent he’s ever faced.

Speaking with the media, the 32-year-old replied by saying: “For me it would probably be Sadio Mane”.

It’s certainly some praise for Sadio Mane as, despite never managing any major success in Europe, the former Tottenham defender has been playing against some of the best wingers and attackers for many years now.

Although the Bayern Munich man no longer plies his trade at Anfield, we’ll never tire of hearing praise for his days in a red shirt.

You can watch Walker’s comments on Mane via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

