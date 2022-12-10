(Video) Alexander-Arnold delivers hilarious death stare to Bellingham in training

Liverpool supporters have been able to take some joy from England’s time in Qatar due to the growing bond between Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham, with yet another example being shared.

Thanks to a video uploaded to England’s YouTube channel, a video has been shared of the Borussia Dortmund man and our No.66 interacting during a training session.

The 19-year-old kicked a ball at the Scouser in our team and he responded by staring out his new mate, the stare goes on for an uncomfortably long amount of time – before a smile finally broke out.

It was quickly followed by a big laugh from the Birmingham-born midfielder and it’s good to see Agent Trent working hard in Qatar!

You can watch the video of Alexander-Arnold and Bellingham (from 0:36) via England on YouTube:

