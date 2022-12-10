Diaz dealt ‘surgery’ blow after knee ligament injury in Dubai – report

Liverpool fans were delighted to see that the start of the Dubai training camp coincided with the return from injury of Luis Diaz and it was clear that the player was also delighted to be back on the grass.

However, this return was to be heart-wrenchingly short lived as the Colombian has now been sent home to Merseyside and the following update has been provided on his health – by journalist Pipe Sierra:

‘Luis Díaz will undergo surgery tomorrow to recover from the lateral collateral ligament injury in the knee 🔴🇨🇴 👀 #Liverpool expects the Colombian to play again in March’.

Having sustained the knee problem during the game against Arsenal in early October, we’ve already been without our No.23 for two months and to hear that it could be now a further three on top of that, is devastating.

The 25-year-old must be going through a tough mental ordeal himself, after having his return snatched away from him and let’s hope this hasn’t been caused by an attempt to fast track his own comeback.

At least we now have a club doctor once again and these problems should hopefully not be something that occurs too often but news of the former Porto man, and Diogo Jota, being out for the resumption of club football through injury, is certainly not something we wanted to hear.

