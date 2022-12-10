Exclusive: Mark Bennett’s role in Jude Bellingham negotiations confirmed

Liverpool supporters may be somewhat confused with the conflicting reports that are coming out about Jude Bellingham’s relationship Mark Bennett but this matter looks to be hopefully cleared up once and for all.

During his exclusive chat with Empire of the Kop, BILD’s Christian Falk said: ‘“There were many talks with his father, Mark, and his mother, Denise, also his agent, Mark Bennett was involved”.

However, Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg then Tweeted: ‘‘Been told from reliable sources that Mark Bennett is certainly NOT his agent! He has nothing to do with any negotiations. He didn’t speak to Real Madrid as well’.

In an attempt to try and clear this all up, Christian Falk again spoke exclusively with Empire of the Kop to reveal: ‘The negotiations for Bellingham are with his parents. Mark Bennett is a friend of the family who helps with advice’.

Although both journalists agree on the fact that Jurgen Klopp appears to have given the Reds an advantage in negotiations at this point, the role of a possible agent or adviser seems to be somewhat disputed.

More positive news from this is that the 19-year-old’s parents appear to be crucial in this deal and that we also seem to have the edge with them too, as they look to both return to England and favour a move to Anfield.

Fingers crossed we keep hearing more positive news and that the next nine months can fly by, before we go on to secure the Borussia Dortmund man’s services.

For now though, we can wait in the wings and hope that Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold continue to do a good job of convincing the midfielder to make the move to Anfield.

