(Video) Henderson’s unbelievable training ground spinning skill during England rondo

Jordan Henderson seems to have enlightened plenty of doubters during the World Cup and won over a lot of critics, which appears to have provided a rise in his confidence and that is clearly being demonstrated in training sessions.

Thanks to England’s YouTube account, clips from the national team’s time away from the limelight in Qatar has been shared and our skipper did something very special.

During a rondo with his teammates, the 32-year-old pulled off an outrageous spinning back heel and was clearly happy with what he had done.

Turning to Trent Alexander-Arnold after the incident, the Scouser in our team then turned to the camera and said: “Hendo’s saying ‘did you get that on camera?’!”.

You can watch the video of Henderson (from 7:45) via England on YouTube:

