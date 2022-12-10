Liverpool reportedly reach ‘pre agreement’ with Enzo Fernandez

Liverpool supporters may well have eyes on several midfielders at this year’s World Cup and it appears that there is now another name in which we may made bigger steps towards agreeing a possible deal – in Enzo Fernandez.

As reported by Portuguese news outlet Report (via @DaveOCKOP): ‘Liverpool have made contact with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez. They also speak about talk in Spain of a possible pre agreement with Liverpool’.

The 21-year-old has registered five appearances and recorded one goal for Argentina in Qatar and has helped them reach the World Cup semi-finals, operating impressively in the centre of the pitch.

Despite only signing for Benfica in the past summer, there have already been plenty of rumours linking ourselves with the man that still has four-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal.

Because of the raised profile due to his performances on the greatest international stage and the length of contract remaining, nevermind the fees we know that are required after signing Darwin Nunez from the same team, this certainly isn’t going to be a cheap deal to get over the line.

However, the source of these rumours being one that was so trustworthy when our Uruguayan forward moved to Anfield, means that we may need to pay a little attention to see how this story progresses.

