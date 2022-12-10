(Video) James Milner reveals his Chinese takeaway order in tell-all interview

James Milner is often mocked for being a ‘boring’ man with basic and simple needs but when asked to confirm his favourite takeaway, he may surprise a few supporters with his choices.

Speaking with Sky Sports and EA Sports, our vice captain was asked, ‘Would you rather order a Chinese takeaway or a curry?’ and responded with: “Chinese takeaway. Probably a bit of chicken and sweetcorn soup with prawn crackers, duck pancakes – I’m a starter man really, so things like that. Nothing really surprising or exotic, which will surprise you immensely!”.

The 36-year-old never fails to deliver a golden moment in any of his interviews and the whole thing is a great watch but this insight into his Chinese order is certainly enlightening.

Next time you’re tucking into some duck pancakes, remember you’re sharing a diet with one of the greatest athletes to have ever played in the Premier League!

You can watch Milner comment on his takeaway order (from 4:20) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube

