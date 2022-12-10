(Video) James Milner on what gets him ‘clenching my butt cheeks’ at home

James Milner is always a delight to listen to as he always has a golden line or comment to make and there’s been another one to add to his ever-growing repertoire which is certainly worth a watch.

During an interview with Sky Sports and EA Sports, our vice captain was asked; ‘Would you rather only listen the Christmas songs or only watch horror movies?’ and answered: “Christmas songs. I’m not a fan of horror movies, I don’t see the fun in sitting and watching a film for a hour-and-a-half clenching my butt cheeks because I’m scared and nervous!”.

There haven’t been too many interviews when the 36-year-old’s butt cheeks have been brought up but it’s certainly a nice image – that image being our vice captain getting into the festive spirit with a rendition of ‘Fairytale of New York’ – of course.

Our vice captain is a brilliant leader within the dressing room and that’s not just because of leading by example and being vocal but also the ability to be positive and light-hearted at the right moments too.

You can watch Milner’s comments on horror movies (from 5:10) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

