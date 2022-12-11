(Video) Fabio Carvalho strike had Liverpool ahead inside 40 seconds against Lyon following excellent pressing

Liverpool started their friendly clash against Lyon frighteningly quick today with Fabio Carvalho putting the Reds ahead inside 40 seconds.

Jurgen Klopp named a strong starting XI for the clash against the Ligue 1 outfit and the first half performance has been solid from the FA Cup champions.

Many of players involved today have not been in action since the victory over Southampton last month and the break appears to have put new life into Klopp’s men.

After quality pressing from Fabio Carvalho, Harvey Elliott and Mo Salah, the Lyon defender had no other choice than to gift possession to Bobby Firmino.

The Brazilian slid the ball to our No. 11 inside the box, he was then dispossessed and the ball fell kindly to Carvalho who slammed home from close range.

The Egyptian King has had a penalty saved since we took the lead and Lyon have levelled after a defensive mix-up between Caoimhin Kelleher and Andy Robertson.

