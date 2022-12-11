‘A bit of a doughnut’ – Joe Gomez explains which Liverpool teammates are good to be around as the Reds prepare for Lyon clash

Joe Gomez has explained that Andy Robertson is ‘good fun’ but can be ‘a bit of a doughnut’ as Liverpool continue their preparations for the second half of the season in Dubai.

Players from Jurgen Klopp’s squad that haven’t been competing at the Qatar World Cup are out in the Middle East ensuring that they’re in tip top condition when domestic football returns on December 22 and the Reds No. 2 was asked about which teammates he’s enjoyed being around recently.

“To be fair, Robbo is good fun, you can’t even knock it,” the former Charlton man explained to Liverpoolfc.com. “He knows when to just let it be and when to be a bit of a doughnut.

“But I don’t know, I can’t say anyone grinds my gears because it would take a lot to wind me up. So, I think it’s pretty chilled. It’s a good balance.

READ MORE: Liverpool consider January move for 24-year-old Championship midfielder with Chelsea also interested – report

“Kostas is always ready to go, so if you’re not ready to go then… yeah, I’ll just leave it there! But what a guy.

“It’s great being away, I think we all miss that. That’s the bit about football that we all love as well, it’s the camaraderie and the team spirit. We’ve obviously got a great team here and great people, so it’s a pleasure to be away.”

There does appear to be great camaraderie among the entire squad and that is vitally important when wanting to be a successful team.

Great relationships off the pitch usually result in better performances on it and we need a huge second half to the campaign if this season is to be a successful one.

Before the World Cup began, we had just began finding some form and had won eight of our last 10 games.

The break will have allowed a lot of our lads to freshen up, however, and with us sixth in the table at the moment and 15 points behind league leaders Arsenal, we can’t afford many more slip ups.

We face French outfit Lyon at 2pm today in a friendly clash in what is a great opportunity for many of the lads to get some minutes in the tank.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴