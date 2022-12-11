Roy Keane heaps huge praise on Jordan Henderson but tells the Liverpool captain to be ‘a bit more generous’

Roy Keane has admitted his admiration for Jordan Henderson but joked that the Liverpool skipper should be ‘a bit more generous’ after the pair went for breakfast and the Irishman paid the bill.

The former Manchester United midfielder handed the 32-year-old his debut at Sunderland back in 2008 and the England international has since signed moved to Anfield and won every major trophy possible at the club.

The Reds No. 14 started for the Three Lions last night as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against France but before the game Keane heaped huge praise on the midfielder.

“I suppose so [he’s been doubted] probably because he’s not great on the eye, you think of the way he plays,” Keane explained to ITV (via the Liverpool Echo). “He’s won battles throughout his career and his dad makes a great point – it almost felt at Sunderland he loved the game.

“He did well at Sunderland and goes to Liverpool, which wasn’t easy at the start, with Gerrard there. He plays with a great player and people try and compare him then to have leadership roles at Liverpool. The stuff on the pitch, off the pitch, he has done amazing stuff and his family must be proud of him. I’ve always liked Jordan, he’s pretty humble.

“Saying that, I met him a few months ago for breakfast and I had to pay for it. Holding that against him a little bit. He should be a bit more generous.”

Despite being a United legend, it’s great to hear Keane speaking so highly of Henderson.

He’s certainly not appreciated as much as he should be, even by some Liverpool supporters, but he’s worked hard throughout his career and especially during his early days on Merseyside when things weren’t always going his way.

When he was handed the captains armband following Steven Gerrard’s departure in 2015 he had very big shoes to fill but he hasn’t done too bad!

He helps set the tempo as he demands a lot from himself and those around him and we’re very lucky to have him!

