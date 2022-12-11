Liverpool consider January move for 24-year-old Championship midfielder with Chelsea also interested – report

Liverpool are considering a move for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge in January according to Jeunes Footeux (via Caught Offside).

The report claims that the Championship outfit are looking to receive a fee in the region of €20m for the Norwegian and with Jurgen Klopp wanting to add reinforcements in the middle of the park it’s a deal that would certainly make sense.

The 24-year-old has Champions League experience with his former club Genk and also played in the Premier League with the Blades during his debut season in England.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Jude Bellingham’s price tag with Jurgen Klopp ‘pushing for the deal’

Jude Bellingham is the club’s main transfer target, but with any potential deal for the teenager likely to go through in the summer, a move for Berge during the winter window seems logical.

The FA Cup champions have been linked with a move for the versatile midfielder for some time and he could be deemed somewhat of a bargain if the rumours around his price tag are to be believed.

Chelsea are also reportedly interested in a move for the Norway international which may make capturing his signature a little harder.

The ex-Valarenga man has three goals and three assists in 13 Championship appearances for the Bramall Lane outfit this term and with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all out of contract at the end of the season, reinforcements in the position are certainly needed.

The prospect of once again playing in the English top-flight as well as featuring in the Champions League will certainly appeal to Berge.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴