Fabrizio Romano provides update on Jude Bellingham’s price tag with Jurgen Klopp ‘pushing for the deal’

Jurgen Klopp is ‘pushing’ to complete a deal for Jude Bellingham but Liverpool will have to pay more than the rumoured €100m according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Borussia Dortmund teenager is one of the Europe’s hottest prospects with his performances for both club and country resulting in the world’s biggest clubs chasing his signature.

The Reds have reportedly made the 19-year-old their main transfer target and the Italian transfer specialist has now provided an update on the situation.

“Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Chelsea. These are the clubs always mentioned regarding Bellingham. Manchester United are also in the race but it’s going to be more difficult for them. Nothing has changed yet, nothing will be decided now. Jurgen Klopp is pushing for the deal, but it’s not decided, agreed or done yet. Once Borussia Dortmund will communicate the price tag, we will see! It will be more than the rumoured €100m,” Romano told Caught Offside.

Rumours have suggested that the Bundesliga outfit value their star man at £129m and although that is a serious amount of money, Bellingham does appear to be the solution to many of our problems.

Klopp is desperate to sign an elite midfielder and when you consider that the former Birmingham City man could be a mainstay in the middle of the park for us for the next decade or so, it’s a deal that does make sense despite the lofty price tag.

Versatility is also something that makes the Dortmund No. 22 somewhat ideal for the FA Cup champions – he can operate in a deep-lying defensive midfield role when needed but he also has the ability to burst forward and make things happen at the top of the pitch.

It remains to be seen what will happen on the Bellingham front but Liverpool fans are certainly full of optimism at the moment.

