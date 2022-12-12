‘We will have to see’ – Update on Enzo Fernandez’s reported ‘pre-agreement with Liverpool’

Liverpool have been linked with many players at this year’s World Cup but one name that has perhaps had the most advanced talks reported about them is Enzo Fernandez, with some outlets claiming that he has reached an agreement with our club.

As reported by Diario AS though, this may not be the case: ‘🇦🇷 The midfielder is being one of the proper names of #ARG in this World Cup, which has made many powerful people set their eyes on him.

‘👀 The Portuguese press assures that he already has a pre-agreement with Liverpool… we will have to see what Benfica, his current club, thinks…’

READ MORE: (Image) Kylian Mbappe’s Mum poses with Liverpool shirt after France victory

The Benfica man only arrived in the summer and to have reached a pre-agreement with another club just four months into his contract and whilst participating in a World Cup in Qatar – seems unlikely.

Despite missing a penalty for his nation, Argentina were still able to progress to the semi-finals and so the 21-year-old will be hoping that he can add to his tally of five appearances, one assist and one goal in the tournament so far.

With four-and-a-half years remaining on his deal with the Portuguese club, it’s not going to be likely that a fee can be agreed for a small price and impressive performances during this winter’s competition will only raise that further.

If the Darwin Nunez negotiations are anything to go by too, for us to have reached a pre-agreement would only entail a deal that includes a lot more money that we would be expected to spend on the midfielder.

You can view the Fernandez update via @diarioas on Twitter:

🇦🇷 El volante está siendo uno de los nombres propios de #ARG en este Mundial, lo que ha hecho que muchos poderosos pongan sus ojos en él 👀 La prensa portuguesa asegura que con el Liverpool ya tiene hasta un preacuerdo… habrá que ver qué opina el Benfica, su actual club… pic.twitter.com/p9QAdyL8YW — Diario AS (@diarioas) December 12, 2022

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴