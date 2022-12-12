Player with ‘informal contact’ from Liverpool ‘last summer’ wants PL move – Ornstein

Liverpool supporters have been aware of a multitude of players at this year’s World Cup being linked with a possible move to Merseyside and now it appears that one historic target is now pushing for an imminent move to England.

As reported by David Ornstein for The Athletic: ‘Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has a firm desire to leave Ajax in January and teams from the Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 are watching closely.

‘There was informal contact with Everton’s neighbours Liverpool last summer, as well as interest from French sides over a loan. The Premier League is Kudus’ first-choice destination and operating in midfield is a key factor’.

The Ajax man was impressive in his Anfield display earlier this season and looked to be a real threat for Jurgen Klopp’s side but his desire to operate in the middle of the pitch could be a bonus for ourselves, as we are reportedly in the market for strengthening in that area.

One issue to this is that the 22-year-old has looked better in more attacking positions on the pitch and so his wishes to play in the middle may not actually be something that leads to getting the best out of the player.

It’s no secret that our boss is always interested in versatile footballers and so having someone who can operate on both wings and as a No.8 and No.10, would be a big attraction.

With two-and-a-half years left on his current contract, the Ghana star looks to be pushing for a move but there is little need for his parent club to worry about letting him go just yet – unless the right deal is put on the table.

