Jota ‘isn’t expected’ to be back for possibly two more months after serious injury – report

Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz would be two huge additions to any team in world football but both have really struggled with fitness this year and it looks like it could be a matter of months until we see either return.

As reported by James Pearce for The Athletic: ‘Diogo Jota isn’t expected to play again until late January or perhaps February due to a serious calf injury, and the ongoing absence of that gifted duo will reduce Klopp’s ability to rotate during a gruelling period’.

This adds to the news that has already been reported about Luis Diaz being possibly absent until March with his knee injury that has him requiring surgery, before he can make a return for the Reds.

Our No.20 has been missing since the memorable victory over Manchester City in mid-October and so the news that he could now be missing for a total of four months is a massive blow for everyone.

To have Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Bobby Firmino as replacements for the pair is certainly not bad news but the inability to rotate the front three could lead to further fitness problems in the coming weeks and months.

Jurgen Klopp will be so disappointed to see our front line so crippled at present and some will point to the decision to allow Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino depart the club, whilst signing no back-up forward replacements.

There may then be a chance for Ben Doak to shine in the coming months and despite being so young, he could really announce himself for the Reds.

For now, it’s fingers crossed that our new club doctor can keep the current players fit and get the stricken players back on the pitch as soon as possible.

