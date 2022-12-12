Liverpool-linked Croatian defender set to sign new contract – report

Liverpool have been linked with several players at this year’s World Cup that were not even hinted at being a possible signing before the tournament began but it appears that one man may not be destined to move to Anfield.

During an exclusive interview with Empire of the Kop, Christian Falk said: “Josko Gvardiol but there’s a little, little chance that Liverpool can get this player [Gvardiol], I think he’s one of the most exciting players we have at the moment in the Bundesliga and he is doing very, very well”.

However, it appears that these tenuous links may be over before they even begin as Sky Sports in Germany have reported: ‘Josko Gvardiol is expected to stay with RB Leipzig beyond the summer of 2023’.

There had been a host of clubs, including Bayern Munich, who were said to be interested in the Croatian but it looks as though he is happy to extend his stay with RB Leipzig and remain in the Bundesliga.

With his nation making a surprise progression into the semi-finals of the tournament in Qatar too, it’s never a great time to try and sign a player – with good performances on the biggest stage of all likely to only increase the required price for the defender.

At just 20-years-old though, the versatile central and left-sided defender could certainly be a name for the future and with our positive relations with the Red Bull company – he’s certainly a player to keep an eye out for.

A move that may be off the cards in the short-term but it’s still worth looking out for him as Croatia face Argentina in the semi-finals this week.

