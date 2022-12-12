‘It’s true’ – Liverpool’s interest in Sofyan Amrabat as we ‘fall in love’ – report

Liverpool supporters may not have expected to have been watching out for Morocco in the semi-final in Qatar, nor to be excited about the prospect of Sofyan Amrabat’s possible move to Anfield.

It appears that interest has grown this winter and, as reported by Matteo Moretto for Revelo, we are ready to make a move: ’40 million for Amrabat, the sensation of the World Cup… Liverpool are also interested in Amrabat. It’s true. The detail that we can reveal is that the English club fell in love with him during this World Cup in Qatar’.

There were no real reports circling around the 26-year-old before the start of the tournament but this has grown with each brilliant performance that he has displayed so far.

The Fiorentina midfielder only has 18 months left on his current deal and so his parent club may be keen to cash in on the player whilst his stock is high at the end of the World Cup, with a fee of €40 million being a decent fee for themselves.

If we were to try and secure a marquee signing like Jude Bellingham, then it may also mean that we still need another body because of the probable departures of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner this summer.

With reports linking us to Yunus Musah seemingly also suggesting that Valencia are keen to keep hold of the American, then we may be better off pursuing the holding midfielder for the African nation.

We’ll have to see if this price rises any further but the former Hellas Verona man could be a real option for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, if we want to bolster in January or the summer.

