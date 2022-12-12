(Image) Kylian Mbappe’s Mum poses with Liverpool shirt after France victory

At some points in the past couple of years Liverpool supporters had been convinced that we could sign Kylian Mbappe and so this image of his Mum posing alongside our shirt would have sent the internet into a frenzy.

Thanks to an image posted by Derry Mensah, the French forward’s parent looked delighted to be pictured with a Liverbird and it’s clear that she obviously has a lot of love for Jurgen’s Reds.

It may never transpire into us seeing the PSG man making a move to Anfield but we can at least be safe in the knowledge that if his mother had any say, we’d have a decent chance in doing so.

For now, we have our next dream in the form of Jude Bellingham and let’s hope that this move proves to be a little more realistic.

You can view the image of Mbappe’s Mum and the Liverpool shirt via @TheRiskOffic on Twitter:

Ok just to put a brightener on the England loss for liverpool fans.. this is my boy.. I will not say what she said but this is @KMbappe mum @LFCTransferRoom @TheRedmenTV 🫡😜 #LFC #ENGFRA pic.twitter.com/mg6cU6hU8S — Derry Mensah DonD3zy (@TheRiskOffic) December 10, 2022

