Ornstein: Klopp to thank for Liverpool being Bellingham ‘front-runners’

Some Liverpool supporters may be sad to see England eliminated from the World Cup as it means that agent Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold can no longer whisper sweet nothings into the ear of Jude Bellingham.

As reported by David Ornstein for The Athletic, it appears that we are currently in a strong position for the 19-year-old though: ‘There is a feeling among interested parties that Liverpool may be front-runners, but they do not think the matter is closed and will hope the current uncertainty at Anfield plays into their hands.

‘Liverpool’s pursuit of Bellingham is being led by manager Jurgen Klopp but his team have experienced a difficult start to the league season, which puts their 2023-24 Champions League participation in doubt’.

There’s something special about Jurgen Klopp and it appears that whenever a player is given the chance to talk to him, they become enchanted by the German and instantly want to play for the Reds.

With our manager having a connection with Borussia Dortmund and the player having a connection with his two England colleagues, then it seems as though this really could be a deal that we could pull off.

The importance of Champions League qualification this season could then be hugely important if we want to attract the Birmingham-born teen to Anfield, with no deal likely until the summer – then we may have to hope that the lads on the pitch can help ensure we perform off it too.

It could all come down to money and the uncertainty over our ownership is certainly not ideal at this moment in time and so we will have to hope that the stars align in the coming months and we capture what could be a monumental signing.

