Two-year Liverpool target not ‘consistent’ enough for Anfield move – Romano

Liverpool have been in the market for a midfielder for the past couple of years and one name that has been heavily linked with ourselves, seems to be now finding himself a less desirable prospect for the Reds.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano writing for CaughtOffside: “[Sander Berge] was on Liverpool’s list two years ago, now it’s gone quiet and priorities are different. I think he’s very good player but needs to be more consistent to get a top move.”

Sander Berge was one of several players in the last transfer window that appeared to be a possible late deal that could get across the line, until we decided to move for Arthur Melo on a loan from Juventus.

READ MORE: Jota ‘isn’t expected’ to be back for possibly two more months after serious injury – report

The Sheffield United man had plenty of suitors before joining the Blades in 2020 and with their subsequent relegation from the Premier League, it appears that we have been monitoring the player in the hope of securing a cheaper deal.

However, the fact that we and no others have decided to take the plunge for the Norwegian shows that he’s not deemed to have been at the desired level to take the step up from the second tier of English football.

Three goals and three assists in 20 appearances this season is certainly not a terrible return but it appears that interest from Anfield is fading in the player.

With just 18 months left on his deal though, now is the time for the 24-year-old to put himself in the shop window and perhaps secure a big move elsewhere.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴