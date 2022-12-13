(Video) Elliott’s superb finish in warm-up as Salah receives huge cheers

Liverpool supporters were once again provided an opportunity to watch our heroes, as the preparation for the resumption of domestic football continues and it’s safe to say that Mo Salah and Harvey Elliott look to be in good form.

Despite falling to a 3-1 loss to Lyon, the lads in the warm-up looked very sharp and there was a spectacular finish from our No.19 that caught the eye.

READ MORE: Player with ‘informal contact’ from Liverpool ‘last summer’ wants PL move – Ornstein

Thanks to Liverpool’s ‘Inside’ series on YouTube, the goal was shared but was also quickly followed by our Egyptian King slotting home a simple effort.

The reaction to his finish though shows just how popular our No.11 is and it’s great that the fans in Dubai were able to watch their favourite players in red.

You can watch the goals by Elliott and Salah (from 2:30) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴