Exclusive: The assets that could make Amrabat a key Liverpool midfielder

Sofyan Amrabat is fast becoming a well-known player for Liverpool supporters, despite many not having had much of a chance to have actually watched him play, so we wanted to find out what his key skills could be should he complete an Anfield move.

Thanks to our exclusive interview with Foot Mercato’s Аnas Bakhkhar, Empire of the Kop was taught what the greatest abilities that the Moroccan could provide to the Reds if he is to sign for the club:

“He has a lot of impact with or without the ball, he’s everywhere on the pitch and will be wherever the team needs him to be.

“He’s there to compensate when his teammates go and attack in the other half and he’s always at the best moment and time to go and anticipate the passes that break lines, he has an 85% success rate at stopping passes that break between the lines during this World Cup.

“His master class against Spain showed that he can also be a great passer in his own half, he doesn’t feel pressure when he has the ball and he just does the right thing, the simple thing but the right thing to help his teammates go forward”.

Many have deemed that, should we sign the Fiorentina man, he would be a long-term replacement for Fabinho but this above description may actually fit better as a new Gini Wijnaldum type of player and so able to play alongside our No.3.

Having a player that can be crucial at both ends is obviously a big plus but having a player who can then also retain possession and pick the right pass at high pressure moments – would be a massive addition.

If we are to lose some or all of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner this summer, then we will presumably need to add multiple options and the 26-year-old could be a massive boost for the squad – if he is to make the move to Merseyside.

