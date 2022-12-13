Exclusive: The two clubs competing with Liverpool for the signature of Amrabat

There weren’t many Liverpool supporters who were even aware that there was any interest in Sofyan Amrabat a matter of weeks ago, nor had plenty even known that he existed but it now appears we are competing for his signature.

During our exclusive interview with Foot Mercato’s Аnas Bakhkhar, Empire of the Kop was told of the three clubs that are currently attempting to tie down the services of the Moroccan.

“There was Tottenham who tried to sign him last summer for their club, in the end they signed Yves Bissouma instead of him. There was an agreement in place between Sofyan Amrabat and Tottenham but there were some problems between Fiorentina and Spurs, so the transfer didn’t conclude.

READ MORE: Exclusive: What was said in the ‘positive meeting’ between Amrabat’s agent and Klopp

“This winter there will also be a growing interest from Inter Milan who are looking for a No.6 to replace or compete with Marcelo Brozovic.

“So at the moment, there’s only been further interest from Tottenham and Inter Milan but we never know, following Sofyan Amrabat’s performance against France there could be further interest from other contenders but for now, we know it’s just Liverpool, Tottenham and Inter Milan”.

Hearing competition for the player from within Italy could complicate matters, with the midfielder currently representing Fiorentina and so perhaps preferring the option to remain in the country that he currently operates within.

In Tottenham Hotspur, we know that the case of Luis Diaz can easily be used to show that most players would prefer Anfield to North London but we are unsure of how key a role could be offered to the player, from each club.

The glitz, glamour and finances on offer from the Premier League is normally too much of a lure for most players and so you would expect that us and Spurs would be the main competitors for the signing – at this point.

However, they have seemingly filled the role that could be filled by the man born in Holland and there’s still a long way to go before any deal will be agreed, as well as possibly one or two of the biggest performances in the Moroccan’s career to follow before that.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴