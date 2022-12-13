Exclusive: Second meeting scheduled between Klopp and Sofyan Amrabat’s agent

Liverpool supporters were almost wholly unaware of Sofyan Amrabat before the start of this year’s World Cup and, despite most watching his performances for Morocco in recent weeks, it’s unlikely that many have seen the midfielder play for Fiorentina.

However, thanks to our exclusive interview with Foot Mercato’s Аnas Bakhkhar, Empire of the Kop have been able to learn of the level of interest from Jurgen Klopp in the 26-year-old:

“Liverpool’s coach Jurgen Klopp has met the agent of Sofyan Amrabat, we can also mention that his brother, Nordin Amrabat, who has been working on his brother’s career for a long time now, was also there and they both met with the coach.

“It was a very good meeting, it was positive and they will be meeting a few days after the end of the World Cup to see if the interest is the same for Jurgen Klopp.

“After his performances in Qatar, the interest shouldn’t change and there will be other meetings to see the demands of Fiorentina, also the demands of his agent – to see if that transfer will go ahead or not”.

It’s certainly interesting to hear that a meeting has already occured between our manager and the player’s agent and brother (the former Watford player) and to hear that, not only were talks positive, but are set to resume after the end of the tournament.

There will be many assuming that our main and sole focus is Jude Bellingham and so whether this is being seen as another option to bolster our options in midfield, or a contingency plan for the deal possibly falling through, will remain to be seen.

With the probable departures of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner in the summer though, we may well need more than one option added to our squad and so the Dutch-born deep-lying midfielder could be a cheaper option to bring in.

