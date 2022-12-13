Exclusive: What was said in the ‘positive meeting’ between Amrabat’s agent and Klopp

News broke in the past weeks about a meeting that had occurred between Sofyan Amrabat’s representatives and Liverpool and it has now been confirmed how these talks went.

Thanks to our exclusive interview with Foot Mercato’s Аnas Bakhkhar, Empire of the Kop has learned more about what was discussed and how successful this meeting was:

“Yes, they went well. Sofyan Amrabat hasn’t met Jurgen Klopp yet, it was just his agent who decided to meet the Liverpool coach.

“A player with the mentality of Sofyan Amrabat, who is very hard working and will be able to fulfil the demands of Jurgen Klopp on the pitch, to be pressing all the time, to run a lot and give a lot of effort.

“I think it was a positive meeting between the two”.

The 26-year-old is clearly a target for the Reds, if these mentioned meetings have gone ahead, and so to hear that they were positive will surely only mean that the player remains on our watch list.

It was also revealed exclusively to Empire of the Kop that a second meeting is now scheduled to occur between the Moroccan’s agent and brother, with our club and so we can surely expect to hear more about the Fiorentina man in the future.

With plenty of eyes being turned towards the man born in Holland because of his performances in Qatar, we may soon have to compete with competitors for his signature but let’s hope that getting in there early will bolster our chances.

With the hopes of many of our fans being pinned on signing Jude Bellingham, it remains to be seen if both these deals can happen at the same time but time will tell on that front.

