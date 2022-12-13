Fabrizio Romano drops fresh update on LFC’s summer plans as scouts already activated

Liverpool reportedly have only Jude Bellingham in mind for the summer window ‘at the moment’, according to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, though have scouted Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus.

The Merseysiders are also keeping an eye on Sofyan Amrabat and Enzo Fernandez, it’s believed, ahead of the January transfer window.

“Liverpool have sent their scouts to follow Kudus already few months ago. On investments, we will see in the summer because at the moment Jude Bellingham is their only summer target,” the respected Italian reporter told Caught Offside in his latest Daily Briefing.

Further confirmation that Jurgen Klopp’s men already sent scouts to get a better picture of the World Cup star is encouraging news, particularly given that the player would prefer a midfield role at a new club, according to David Ornstein.

Whether Kudus will trump the names already mentioned as an add-on to Bellingham in January or come the summer remains to be seen.

It’s expected that the club will bring in a new option in the middle of the park to help alleviate the pressures amid injuries and concerns over the ageing collective.

An ability to play both as a striker and midfielder could swing things in the 22-year-old’s favour in light of Bobby Firmino’s expiring contract, dependent on whether or not fresh terms can be agreed for the Anfield hero.

A lot ifs, buts and maybes, and only time will tell which could play an integral role in a potential deal.

