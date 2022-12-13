Fabrizio Romano drops update on June transfer Liverpool failed to secure as club now pushing ‘on player side’

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool are actively working on a deal for Jude Bellingham on the player’s side amid claims the Reds have taken the lead in the race for the Englishman’s signature.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be leading the charge after suffering the loss of Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid who are also a potential party that could snap up the Borussia Dortmund star in the summer window.

“It’s true that Liverpool are pushing for Jude Bellingham absolutely with Jurgen Klopp who is really trying in every way to have Jude Bellingham at Liverpool after missing Aurelien Tchouameni last summer,” the Caught Offside columnist spoke on his YouTube channel.

“He was the top target. And Liverpool tried for Bellingham in June but it was impossible to reach an agreement with Dortmund.

“Now Liverpool are working on Jude Bellingham deal on player side waiting to work on club side with Borussia Dortmund.”

Given that a move is highly unlikely to take place in the upcoming window, of course, the Merseysiders will be forced to shop elsewhere in the meantime if they wish to bolster the midfield department in the near future.

READ MORE: Superb thread explains how Liverpool could snap up both Jude Bellingham & Enzo Fernandez

From our current position, it would seem difficult for the club to fail to land its top target in 2023, especially in light of the clear bond built between the teenager and our skipper Jordan Henderson.

Such relationships won’t be decisive on their own, though it certainly pays to be putting in the groundwork early on ahead of the opening of the summer window.

Knowing that both the manager and players are desperate to have you on board has to feel flattering – especially when considering the status of the individuals involved.

#Ep65 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Anfield Wrap’s Neil Atkinson on the Jürgen documentary… and more!