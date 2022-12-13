Fabrizio Romano drops worrying transfer update for Liverpool fans after injury blow

Fabrizio Romano didn’t have a name for Liverpool fans to ponder over as a potential option to bolster the forward line.

This comes following the devastating news of Luis Diaz’s injury blow as the Colombian had surgery to correct his lateral collateral ligament concern.

“At the moment it’s still quiet on that front. Of course Diaz out for three months it’s a big blow but Liverpool’s priority is to find a new midfielder,” the Italian transfer news guru told Caught Offside in his latest Substack Daily Briefing. “On wingers, it depends on the opportunities that come up, but there are no negotiations ongoing.”

It means Jurgen Klopp’s men will now be without their star wide man potentially until March after this latest setback.

In light of our ongoing concerns in the middle of the park, it’s an issue that we’d imagine Liverpool hardly have the funds to properly address – not without sacrificing a major midfield target.

We can certainly appreciate that our options are somewhat thin given Diogo Jota too remains sidelined, leaving us with only Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Harvey Elliott as our senior options capable of filing out in the forward line.

It’s entirely possible that our world-class recruitment team identifies a somewhat cheap option to come in and provide support until Diaz’s return, though it’s not really in our DNA to bring in a short-term fix unless they genuinely have a long-term future at L4.

