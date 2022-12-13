‘It’s true…’ – Fabrizio Romano shares what he’s hearing about Liverpool-linked midfielder Messi says is ‘spectacular’

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the veracity of claims made about Liverpool’s interest in Enzo Fernandez, though noted it would take ‘only crazy things’ to lure the 21-year-old away from Benfica as early as January.

The Merseysiders are thought to be particularly keen on bolstering their midfield department in the upcoming winter window, though it seems highly unlikely that the former River Plate star will depart the Portuguese top-flight in the near future.

“On Enzo Fernandez, many rumours on this fantastic Argentina player,” the Caught Offside columnist spoke on his YouTube channel.

“Important to clarify. First point: Benfica wants to keep the player in January, so only crazy things can change this story.

“Second point: it’s true that Real Madrid and Liverpool are interested but at the moment they are not negotiating with Benfica.

“Third point: there is a release clause in the contract of Enzo Fernandez and it is €120m.”

That’s a reality which will suit the Reds greatly if there remain any doubts over their chances of landing Jude Bellingham in the summer.

Certainly, it seems Fernandez is a talent to get excited about with legendary star Leo Messi one of many keen to offer their plaudits.

“I’m not surprised by Enzo. I know him and I see him train every day. He deserves it because he’s a spectacular player,” the former Barcelona star told reporters (via the Echo) after Argentina’s 2-0 group stage win over Mexico.

READ MORE: Result of Liverpool’s talks with 21-year-old’s entourage revealed as Reds prepared to match ‘any proposal’ – Sport Witness

At the price-tag mentioned, it seems that the highly-rated player will be considered mainly as a potential alternative to Jude Bellingham should we manage to pass up the lead in the race for the Englishman’s signature.

A fantasy for many Liverpool fans will no doubt be the possible acquisition of both phenomenal stars come the summer window – a double move that would instantly improve our midfield.

Such a hope may be entirely dependent on new owners being ushered into Anfield before the end of the season, however, if we are to finance such a bold strategy.

#Ep65 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Anfield Wrap’s Neil Atkinson on the Jürgen documentary… and more!