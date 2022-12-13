Superb thread explains how Liverpool could snap up both Jude Bellingham & Enzo Fernandez

The world of football finances can be especially tricky to navigate when fees and terms – like release clause and buyout clause – are being thrown about like confetti.

For many, it would seem unlikely, after hearing both Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez could collectively set Liverpool back upwards of £200m, that the Reds could snap up the two highly-coveted midfielders across the next two transfer windows.

Finance expert Mo Chatra has disputed such a position on Twitter, however, arguing that Jurgen Klopp’s men would potentially have some flexibility around the payment structure.

IF Liverpool were to sign Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernández at a combined cost of £200m or more, financing the deals would be feasible. Signing both would not require the full amounts to be paid at once to Dortmund and Benfica respectively. — Mo Chatra (@MoChatra) December 12, 2022

With the club in desperate need of injecting serious – and, critically, young – quality into the middle of the park to address concerns over the average of the department and the three names that could be heading for the exit door in 2023 when the contracts expire.

There’s an argument to be made that we need an equal number of bodies going in the exact opposite direction.

That being said, such is the brilliance of Bellingham and Fernandez that you could forgive Jurgen Klopp and his coaching team for wanting to focus purely on their two stunning new additions – should we succeed in snapping them up come the summer.

Assuming that the funds which were available for Aurelien Tchouameni are still in the war chest, there’s no reason why the club can’t stretch its financial muscles at a time when it’s desperately required.

