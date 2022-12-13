(Photo) Liverpool midfield target still at the World Cup drops interesting transfer hint

One Twitter account, @bornnredlfc, has alleged that reported Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat told him that “Liverpool is a beautiful club” after making contact with the midfielder in Doha.

The Moroccan has been one of the standout stars of the World Cup, helping guide the Atlas Lions to the semi-finals and a clash against current holders France tomorrow.

It’s an interesting remark given that the player’s agent seemed to rule out a departure from Fiorentina in the near future in a conversation with Radio Sportiva (as relayed by Peter McVitie of GOAL along with the links to Anfield).

Still, it’s certainly a sign of a good agent to not undermine his client’s relations with his current club whilst links to other outfits remain just that ahead of the January transfer window.

The situation could still change significantly should either of the likes of Tottenham or ourselves evolve that reported interest into a bid.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @bornredlfc:

Here it is. He replied:

“Liverpool is a beautiful club.” [And smiled 😀] Make of that what you will! 🔴#LFC #Amrabat https://t.co/Zq9hP9LNW0 — Born ‘N’ Red (@bornnredlfc) December 11, 2022

