Result of Liverpool’s talks with 21-year-old’s entourage revealed as Reds prepared to match ‘any proposal’ – Sport Witness

Liverpool have reportedly been handed some good news regarding the future of Enzo Fernandez after the player’s entourage reached a pre-agreement with the club.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from transfer news outlet Sport Witness (relaying an update from O Jogo) amid ongoing links between the 21-year-old and the Merseysiders.

Enzo Fernandez | Liverpool ‘promise to match’ any proposal for player • O Jogo say they've backed up claims of #LFC pre-agreement with entourage • Player keen on Reds move Read more…https://t.co/rzhxRu2uex pic.twitter.com/J4jCciwJ2J — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) December 13, 2022

News that Jurgen Klopp’s side are even prepared to match any bid for the Argentine is particularly interesting given the significant price tag attached – a release clause valued at £103m, according to a tweet from Fabrizio Romano.

The release clause included into Enzo Fernández contract with Benfica is worth €120m. Club has no intention to sell Enzo or let him leave in January. 🚨🇦🇷 #transfers River Plate also have percentage of future sale on Enzo. pic.twitter.com/IHU04n4ZVV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 1, 2022

READ MORE: ‘Verbal agreement ready’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms contracts en route for 25-year-old midfielder amid LFC links

Considering what Benfica splashed out to bring the midfielder to Portugal last summer, the Primeira Liga-based outfit looks set to make a stunning profit on their star midfielder.

With the understanding being that they’re set to receive heavy interest in 2023, it might make a certain amount of sense for both clubs to exercise the relationship that brought Darwin Nunez to Anfield for a potentially record-breaking deal back in the summer just gone.

For £103m, of course, some may be wondering whether the Argentina international is merely an alternative to Jude Bellingham rather than being considered an additional signing.

Given the quality of the performances we’ve witnessed from Fernandez, if we can afford to snap the pair up together down the line, it would be a winning statement by our recruitment team ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

