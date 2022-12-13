(Video) Sensual moment between Salah and Thiago with training ground massage

Mo Salah and Thiago Alcantara are not just brilliant players for Jurgen Klopp’s team but they are also great friends off the pitch too and this latest training ground video is a good example of that.

Whilst the players are in Dubai and preparing for the return of domestic football, it’s not all hard work for the lads and they clearly require a bit of relaxation.

Spotting his teammate might need a rub, the Egyptian King began giving our No.6 a head massage and the face that followed from the Spanish international showed that he probably enjoyed it.

It’s a comical interaction between two lads that are clearly enjoying their time away from the pressure of premier football.

You can watch the video of Salah and Thiago via @LFC on Twitter:

